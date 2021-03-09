Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 19,065 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

VTV stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.34. 182,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,759. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $128.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

