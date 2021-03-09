Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 7,020 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $8,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $212.99. 12,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,707. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.03.

