Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 84,085 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.87% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25.

