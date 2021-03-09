Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,241,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 635,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,992 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

ABBV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.43. 93,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

