Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034,684 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 10.79% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,222,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 549,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

