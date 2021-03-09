Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 13.53% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $412,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,980,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,274,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.82. 40,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,232. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

