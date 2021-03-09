Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 23,333 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,543,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.63. 18,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

