Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 440,914 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 322.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,914 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,868,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,374 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 134,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

