Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 5.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 49.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,561,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,637. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.