Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $234.24. 12,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

