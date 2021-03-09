Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 4.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,825,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $149.08. 229,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,017. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.