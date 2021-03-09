Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $350,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. 106,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

