Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $63.83. 703,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,557,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

