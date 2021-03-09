Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.44. 5,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,658. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $227.14. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

