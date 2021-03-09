Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.81 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in DaVita by 124.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DaVita by 303.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.69. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

