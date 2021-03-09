Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.53 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

