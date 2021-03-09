Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $730.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.38% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $730,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.52. 74,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

