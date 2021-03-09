Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.90. 22,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

