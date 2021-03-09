Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,972,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.11% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,779,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $249.36. 38,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

