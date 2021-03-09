Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 8.82% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $755,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. 47,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

