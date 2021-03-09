Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 14,480 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

