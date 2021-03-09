Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 6,538,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,695,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 73.39% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $2,026,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,548,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,879. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.