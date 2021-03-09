Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 11.59% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $549,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

