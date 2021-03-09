Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 11.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $387,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 199,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $42.56.

