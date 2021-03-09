Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,030. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

