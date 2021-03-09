Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,840,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $244.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

