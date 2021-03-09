Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,281,163 Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,911,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281,163 shares during the period. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 91.63% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $394,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000.

NANR stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. 996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,870. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

