Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 303,489 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 303,489 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.06. 258,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,926,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

