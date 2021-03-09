Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 434,913 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,749,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434,913 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.56% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $794,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.42. The stock had a trading volume of 156,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,969,418. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.