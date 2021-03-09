Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,857 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $$51.29 during trading hours on Monday. 3,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,065. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.

