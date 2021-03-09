Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 97,128 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,128 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.87% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,072. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

