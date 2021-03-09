Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,754 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

