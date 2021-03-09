Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,123 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $42,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 908,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 868.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 185.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 69.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 725,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 298,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

