Financial Review: TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $117.91 million 28.52 -$411.47 million ($6.86) -7.04 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agios Pharmaceuticals and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $64.64, suggesting a potential upside of 33.79%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -170.65% -57.63% -37.15% TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation. It is also developing TIBSOVO, which has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat IC eligible frontline AML; that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating IC ineligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, as well as in early stage clinical development to treat glioma and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing IDHIFA, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating IC eligible frontline AML; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of IC ineligible frontline AML. Further, it is developing mitapivat, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pyruvate kinase deficiency, as well as in Phase II clinical study for treating thalassemia; vorasidenib (AG-881) that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including glioma; AG-270, which is in Phase I dose-escalation trial to treat methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deleted cancers; and AG-636 that is in pre-clinical stage for treating hematologic malignancies. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

