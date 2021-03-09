FinNexus Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FinNexus has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00796270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00064090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00041251 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,023,182 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.