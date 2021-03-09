Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Up 2.4%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) shares shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. 497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

