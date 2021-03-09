FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 2.3% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and $10.21 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028810 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,913,268 coins and its circulating supply is 222,959,529 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars.

