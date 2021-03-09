FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Trading 5.8% Higher

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.18. 5,221,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,568,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in FireEye by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in FireEye by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in FireEye by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

