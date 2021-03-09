Firo Price Tops $6.69 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00012287 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $77.74 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,432.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.72 or 0.03357788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.18 or 0.00365917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.55 or 0.00987550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00419763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00343906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00246445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,623,379 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

