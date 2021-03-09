First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Up 5%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.15. 1,296,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 831,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,264,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

