First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.10

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 2666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBNC. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $141,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.