First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.17% of First Bancorp worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 513.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 46.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

FBNC opened at $42.73 on Monday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

