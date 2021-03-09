First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. First Busey accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.20% of First Busey worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

