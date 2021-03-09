First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Community by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Community by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

