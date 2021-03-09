First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $2,610.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), but opened at GBX 2,730 ($35.67). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), with a volume of 62,429 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,060.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,096.43. The company has a market cap of £727.41 million and a P/E ratio of 51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

