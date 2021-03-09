First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,096.43

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,096.43 ($40.46) and traded as low as GBX 2,575 ($33.64). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10), with a volume of 37,248 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market cap of £723.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,060.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,096.43.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

