First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Truist

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FFIN traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,395. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

