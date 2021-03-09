First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,028 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

