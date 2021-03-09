First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,589 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

