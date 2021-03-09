First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

